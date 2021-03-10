“What I don’t want is to get to March and Thomas is still here and not in the (first) team,” Heath said within days of the 2020 season ending in the MLS Cup Playoffs. “We will actively look to get him on loan and get him some play. We’ve been speaking to a couple of clubs in Europe; we think we’re close on that. That is a case of when the window opens in Europe in January. We’re hoping Thomas can get there and play.”

It’s now mid-March, and there has been no news on Chacon’s future. Could the 20-year-old Uruguayan midfielder still go out on loan somewhere? Is he involved in the Loons’ preseason training sessions in Blaine, and could he break in with the MLS side this season?

Heath will be available to update this seemingly stagnant situation, and other topics, on Thursday afternoon.

Also in December, Heath was noncommittal on whether he believes Chacon can play in MLS. “He needs to start playing again,” Heath said. “That is the most important thing. The Thomas situation has not been good for everybody. Least of all the kid.”

Chacon arrived in Minnesota in August 2019, with a Designated Player tag and a roughly $2 million transfer fee paid to Urugyanan club Danubio. When the 19-year-old midfielder did not play for the Loons right away, Heath reminded supporters that Chacon was “signed for five years, not five months.”

After a year and a half, Chacon has played only 257 total minutes over six games across the 2019-20 seasons.

Chacon is too young to be considered a bust, but a plan or resolution needs to be executed.

Familiar openers

How the Loons coughed up a 2-0 lead late in the Western Conference final to Seattle will undergo a fresh round of handwringing when United opens the 2021 season at the site of that heartbreak.

MLS announced Wednesday that Minnesota will face the Sounders in a national televised season opener at 8:30 p.m. April 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle. It will be a Friday night showcase on FS1.

“Especially with how last season ended, it’s good to put last year’s demon to the past,” Loons defender Michael Boxall said in a team news release.

Minnesota’s home opener will be the following Saturday (7 p.m. April 24) against Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field. That game could have in-venue fans for the first time since the 2019 MLS Cup Playoff first-round loss to the L.A. Galaxy.

The club is seeking guidance from the state of Minnesota and health officials on how many supporters could return to St. Paul after COVID-19 kept them away for the entire 2020 season.

The rest of the 2021 season schedule isn’t expected for weeks, according to the Washington Post.

Wilfs in Orlando?

The Wilf family is in discussions to buy a majority stake in MLS franchise Orlando City, according to a report in The Athletic last week.

In 2016, the Wilfs lost a bid to Bill McGuire and partners to start Minnesota’s franchise. In 2017, the family, which owns the Minnesota Vikings, obtained a minority stake in expansion MLS franchise Nashville SC, which debuted in 2020.

Briefly

There’s optimism Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson will be named Thursday to the 20-player U.S. Under-23 roster for Olympic qualifying later this month in Mexico. United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defender Callum Montgomery are up for spots on Canada’s roster. … The Loons have announced four preseason friendlies in Orlando, Fla.: March 27 vs. Charleston Battery; March 31 vs. Columbus Crew; April 3 vs. FC Cincinnati; April 9 vs. Orlando City. United plans to return to Minnesota on April 10 for final preparations for the season opener.