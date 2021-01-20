Because of its MLS Cup Playoff success in 2020, Minnesota United on Thursday, Jan. 21, will have the latest first-round pick in any of the club’s five MLS SuperDrafts, No. 25 in the first round.

The Loons also hold the 38th selection, a second-round pick acquired in the September trade of forward Mason Toye to CF Montreal.

Minnesota has wrung value from later picks, most notably taking Oregon State midfielder Hassani Dotson with the 31st pick in 2019. Dotson, currently training with the U.S. Under-23 team ahead of Olympic qualifying, has played 42 games for Minnesota.

United traded away three other picks in this year’s draft in moves to help acquire other players. The 52nd pick was given to Columbus for the MLS rights to forward Aaron Schoenfeld; the 79th went to Dallas in the trade for midfielder Jacori Hayes; and 86th went to Nashville in the trade for goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.

Minnesota used the 18th pick in last year’s draft on defender Noah Billingsley from University of California-Santa Barbara. Billingsley played one game for the Loons and nine games on loan with the Las Vegas Lights. The New Zealand native’s rookie season was sidetracked by health issues, including COVID-19.

The Loons’ previous top 20 picks have been Maryland goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (seventh in 2019); Maryland defender Chase Gasper (15th in ’19); Indiana forward Toye (seventh in 2018); Dartmouth defender Wyatt Omsberg (15th in ’18) and UCLA forward Abu Danladi (first in 2017).

Danladi was beset with injuries and never lived up to his draft spot in his three seasons in Minnesota. Toye struggled to develop and didn’t see the field much in his three three years with United , but St. Clair, Dotson and Gasper were regulars for the Loons last season, a high-water mark in the club’s four years in MLS. They advanced to Western Conference final, falling 3-2 to Seattle.