Minnesota United announced the signing of veteran defensive midfielder Wil Trapp on Tuesday. The Loons did not share the length of the contract nor his salary figures.

Trapp, 27, has 206 games of MLS experience over eight seasons, seven with his hometown club, the Columbus Crew, and one with expansion franchise Inter Miami last season. He has been a member of the U.S. national teams from the Under-18 level on up and has 18 appearances with the men’s senior team since 2015, including at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019.

“I am delighted to be joining a team and club with high ambitions,” Trapp said in a statement. “There is a great energy about this team and the Twin Cities’ support. I am very excited to get to work and help this club achieve its goals.”

Trapp, an MLS all-star in 2016, will speak to media members Tuesday afternoon. He plays the same position as Loons captain Ozzie Alonso, a 35-year-old whose contract expired at the end of the 2020 season. The club wants to bring Alonso back, but likely not as a regular starter.

Loons manager Adrian Heath said of Trapp in a statement: “We are obviously delighted to get a player of his age, quality, experience and a current US international. Wil made it very clear from the outset that this was the only club he wanted to go to. Having spoken with him at length, I know he’s incredibly excited about our plans moving forward. …

“Speaking to his former coaches and managers, the most frequently used words were quality, professional, leadership and honesty. These qualities completely dovetail into the type of person we are looking to bring into our club as we try to improve on what was a successful last season.”