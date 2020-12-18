BEMIDJI -- Members of the Bemidji High School boys and girls soccer teams have received All-Conference honors from the Central Lakes Conference for their performances in 2020.

For the Lumberjack boys, seniors Silas Bitter and Michael Dickinson, and junior Noah Johnson, were each selected All-Conference First Team.

Three BHS boys were named All-Conference Honorable Mention: seniors Ryan Rautio and Josh Wright, and junior Cade Voge.

From the Lumberjacks girls, seniors Liberty Dickerson, Sophia Morin and Peyton Oelrich each garnered All-Conference honors.

A trio of BHS girls were selected All-Conference Honorable Mention: seniors Rosie Laitala and Emma Neubeck, and junior Addy Kelly.