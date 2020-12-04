BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s soccer head coach Jim Stone has announced the addition of goalkeeper Edie Frantzen to the program for the 2021 season.

A native of Rogers, Frantzen is a three-time letter winner for the Rogers High School girls soccer team. She helped lead the Royals to a Section 8AA runner-up finish in 2020 after opening the season with a 1-0 shutout of defending Class AA state champion Maple Grove.

Frantzen joins eight others in the Beavers’ 2021 signing class, including high school teammate Lili Wade.