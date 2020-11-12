BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s soccer head coach Jim Stone has announced the addition of eight commitments to the Beavers’ 2021 signing class, which includes five defenders, two midfielders and a forward.

Megan Carlson (Champlin), Annika Fingal (St. Francis), Lauren Harrison (Manvel, N.D.), Emma Huelsnitz (Ramsey), Mariah Nguyen (Andover), Miah Olson (Monticello), Maria Stocke (Andover), and Lili Wade (Rogers) have each signed National Letters of Intent to join the program.

The defenders include Fingal, a four-year letter winner at St. Francis High School; Harrison, a team MVP at Grand Forks Central High School; Huelsnitz, a three-time team MVP at Anoka High School; Nguyen, a three-year letter winner at Andover High School; and Wade, a four-year letter winner at Rogers High School.

The midfielders feature Carlson, a four-time state champion at the club level and four-year letter winner at Champlin Park High School; and Stocke, an all-state selection as a senior at Andover High School.

The lone forward in the class, Olson, was a four-year letter winner at Monticello High School.

BSU was out of action this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, and most recently completed a 12-6-1 season in 2019. Along with the eight incoming players, Stone plans to return All-NSIC selections Sara Wendt and Megan Dahl. Allyson Smith, a 2018 all-region selection, will also return to the lineup after sitting out in 2019 for medical reasons.