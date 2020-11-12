“We had one week to decide if I wanted to do St. Cloud (State) or (Minnesota State) Moorhead,” the Bemidji High School senior said of her collegiate soccer plans. “So we drove to both campuses that day. We drove to St. Cloud first, and then we went to Moorhead. And it just felt right at Moorhead.”

Dickerson, a senior midfielder for the BHS girls soccer team, called MSUM head coach Christie Kopietz right then and there to commit to the Dragons.

“I think a lot of it had to do with timing,” Dickerson said. “I was counting on this past summer to do a lot of stuff. I had done a lot of indoor camps, and Christie had seen me at a lot of those. That was before COVID had started. I really lucked out with Christie giving me an offer because she saw me at the last camp that was held before everything shut down.”

Dickerson committed in April, and, after signing her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at the high school, she’s now ready to enter into the program with an open mind and open ears.

“I’m going to do the best I can and see where that takes me,” she said. “And I’ll definitely listen to Christie and see what coaching tips she has for me. Whatever she tells me, I’ll try to improve my game on.”

Dickerson finished a solid Lumberjack career last month, stationed on the backline and in the midfield throughout her time with Bemidji. She finished her career with seven goals and eight assists, including a brace against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Sept. 12 for two goals as a senior.

She’s also helped continue a tradition of success within a program that has had plenty of it over the past few years.

“Oh my gosh, it makes me so unbelievably happy,” Dickeron said. “Just the legacy that the girls behind me have left and being a part of that -- but also, on the same hand, playing with these girls -- it’s enough to make both of those things so exciting.”

And speaking of success, plenty of Lumberjacks have stretched their playing careers beyond high school. Dickerson is excited to spend four more years on the pitch -- and even match up against a number of former teammates.

“The high school level is a little different than the college level, so I’m excited to up my game a little bit more,” she said. “And all the other (BHS alums)… they’re going to play at the D-II level and in my conference, so I’ll get to play them a little bit. That’ll be fun.”