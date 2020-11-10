Minnesota United’s playoff opponent changed a few times as the Loons were in the final stages of securing an MLS Cup Playoffs quarterfinal at Allianz Field during Sunday’s 3-0 victory over FC Dallas.

At one point, it was Los Angeles FC, then it was a rematch with Dallas before it finally settled on the Colorado Rapids.

Loons coach Adrian Heath did a Fox Sports North interview thinking it was one club before it was officially settled. “Someone told me we got FC Dallas, so I’m thinking there we go and then I’m told it’s Colorado,” he said.

That fluctuation was because of late goals and changing results in regular-season finales Sunday in a jam-packed Western Conference. All teams played at the exact same time on Decision Day and points per game needed to be figured out to finalize the playoff field.

MLS said Monday the Loons-Rapids quarterfinal will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 in St. Paul. It will air on ESPN.

The fact that it ended up being the Rapids might be a good thing for the Loons.

While LAFC isn’t the same team that set an MLS record for total points last season, the team has 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela coming back from injury and a top coach in former U.S. national team leader Bob Bradley.

Minnesota saw what happened when the Loons hosted an L.A. club for playoff game a year ago, losing to the star-studded Galaxy 2-1 in the first round.

United and Colorado have been evenly matched this season. The Loons and Rapids drew 2-2 back in the MLS is Back Tournament group stage in Florida in July, and Minnesota edged Colorado 2-1 with an own goal from Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar being the late decider.

The Rapids had five games cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, so they went a month without a game.

“The one thing about Colorado is that they are probably really fresh,” Heath said. “They missed that many games, they haven’t traveled and they’ve been at home.”

The Loons had two games canceled — on Oct. 11 and Nov. 1 — due to players testing positive for the coronavirus.

One negative for United is that four starters — Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Romain Metanire and Kei Kamara — will leave for international duty and be in quarantine when the playoff game happens.

The Rapids, meanwhile, have no players leaving in this window.

“I don’t think they have any internationals either, so it’s going to be tough for us,” Heath said on Sunday. “But, hey, if we show the same commitment and desire that we showed this evening, anything is possible.”

Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett has been the Rapids’ best player this year, with a team-leading five goals and five assists, and Minnesota figures to counter with Hassani Dotson, who returned from a nasty ankle injury Sunday.

The Loons also have their increasingly dangerous duo of Kevin Molino and Emanuel Reynoso. Molino was named MLS player of the week Monday for his two-goal, one-assist performance against Dallas. His assist went to Reynoso for his first goal in his 13 games with Minnesota. United FC displayed more combination play with Lod and Ethan Finlay on Sunday.

“I’ve seen all that little ticky-tacky play in and around the penalty area in training for the last few months,” Heath said of a short-passing, quick-movement style.

If the fourth-seeded Loons can get past fifth-seeded Colorado, they likely will face top seed Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals in Kansas.

“I think it’ll be tough,” Reynoso said through a translator. “Honestly, every team that qualified are very good. We need to stay calm, try to recuperate the team — get the injured guys healthy, get the guys sick with COVID healthy. Try to rehab the best we can, rest and fix the errors we’ve made, whether it was tonight or from the last game, and keep giving it our all. The playoffs are very important, and the next game we have will be tough.”