ALEXANDRIA -- It took 100 minutes, a stunning equalizer and an unfavorable shootout, but somebody finally ended the Bemidji High School girls soccer team’s dynasty in Section 8A.

Sartell-St. Stephen shocked the Lumberjacks during Saturday’s Section 8A championship game in Alexandria, guiding a 1-1 draw into penalty kicks and prevailing 4-3 to usher in a new reign over the region.

“It’s a bummer,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “The way the game was going, if it had to go another hour or whatever, I’m confident we would come out on top because we were controlling most of the game. … But that’s not how the game goes. They won it legitimately.”

Bemidji was riding a 15-game Section 8A Tournament winning streak going into Saturday’s title game, and the Jacks were one win away from becoming the section’s first-ever four-peat champion. But Sartell-St. Stephen denied BHS the glory and instead captured it for themselves.

All of a sudden, three years as champions felt far too short.

“There’s no beauty to that part of the game,” Larsen said of penalty kicks. “We just played 100 minutes of hard soccer that involves intelligence and anticipation and technical ability, and that’s not what happens in a shootout.”

Momentum swung in the third round of penalty kicks. Everyone scored in rounds 1 and 2 -- including Kate Martin and Marah Bitter for Bemidji -- but keeper Kiera Nelson made the first statement with a save to open round 3. Sabres keeper Chloe Swanson didn’t miss a beat, though, matching the feat and stopping the Lumberjacks from taking the upper hand.

Both Madison Kruse and Peyton Oelrich scored in the fourth round for a 3-3 deadlock. Hailey Eibes then netted the ultimate winner in round 5 as the ensuing do-or-die shot from Sophie Morin went wide.

“We’ve won it that way before,” Larsen said, referencing the 2018 championship game in which BHS beat the Sabres 4-1 in penalty kicks. “So I guess we’re even with Sartell now in terms of winning the section that way.”

For much of the game, Bemidji (9-4-2) was playing to wrap up the title in regulation. Addy Kelly drew a foul inside the 18-yard box off a recycled ball on a corner kick, and Peyton Oelrich immediately stepped up for the penalty kick. The senior captain went right, tucked it inside the post and delivered a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

The Sabres (11-3) brought pressure of their own, but Nelson stood tall in net for the Lumberjacks and kept the lead intact entering halftime.

“Playing with a lead allows you to have more composure,” Larsen said. “It’s an uphill battle obviously to be down a point in terms of staying composed and playing a smart game. But they got a goal.”

The pressure mounted in the second half. And although the backline nearly outlasted the attack, Sophia Speckhard drew Sartell-St. Stephen level in the 77th minute on a pass from Chloe Turner. The goal was the only shot on target for the Sabres in the second half.

“They attacked directly I don’t know how many times, and it worked once,” Larsen said.

Twice on the afternoon, Lauren Berg found the back of the net for BHS -- only to be flagged for offsides and see the goal waved off. The second instance came in extra time and would have catapulted Bemidji to victory. Instead, with nobody finding the winning goal after 100 minutes, the Sabres ultimately usurped the throne with the PK victory.

Despite the loss, Larsen’s postgame sentiments to his team remained positive.

“The message from me is that I’m just grateful I got that time with those girls,” he said. “They’re an exceptional group. They came in with six returners and grew tremendously throughout the season. They’re an extremely fun group to be with, and one of my favorite groups I’ve ever coached.

“The returning players really embraced every new face on the team, and every new face on the team worked their tail off to contribute. Whether they played a lot or hardly at all, they all made this happen together.”

The Lumberjacks graduate five seniors in Liberty Dickerson, Emma Neubeck, Rosie Laitala, Oelrich and Morin.

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen 1, No. 4 Bemidji 1 (4-3 on PKs)

BHS 1 0 0 0 -- 1

SSS 0 1 0 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Oelrich (PK), 21’.

Second half -- 2, SSS GOAL, Speckhard (Turner), 77’.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 4; Swanson (SSS) 4.