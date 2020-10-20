Peyton Oelrich

Senior, girls soccer

Peyton Oelrich did something that no Lumberjack in the girls soccer program had done in a decade. The senior captain netted five goals against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy during Tuesday’s 8-0 win, more than doubling her season goal total in the process. Oelrich scored again on Thursday in East Grand Forks, burying the ultimate game-winner against the Green Wave and bringing BHS back into the semifinals of the Section 8A Tournament. Oelrich now has a team-high nine goals and has scored in four straight games.