BEMIDJI -- The Section 8A semifinal games featuring the Bemidji High School boys and girls soccer teams have been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 21, due to forecasted snow on Tuesday. Both games will be played in Alexandria.

For the boys, third-seeded BHS (5-6-1) was scheduled to travel to top-seeded Pelican Rapids (9-2) in the North subsection championship, but they'll now kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday from Alexandria Area High School.

On the girls side, the fourth-seeded Lumberjacks (8-3-2) were already scheduled to travel to second-seeded Alexandria (8-1-3), but kickoff has been pushed back by 24 hours to 7 p.m. Wednesday instead.

The South subsection championships will also take place Wednesday. The St. Cloud Tech boys will host Sartell-St. Stephen, while the Sartell-St. Stephen girls will face St. Cloud Cathedral.

The Section 8A championship games are still scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, in Brainerd.