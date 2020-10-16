EAST GRAND FORKS -- Noah Johnson buried a golden goal in double overtime for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team Thursday night, lifting the Lumberjacks to a 1-0 road win over No. 2 seed East Grand Forks. The sudden-death victory propelled No. 3-seeded BHS into the 8A North Subsection final.

Each side stonewalled the other for 94 minutes before Johnson’s goal finally broke the scoreless tie four minutes into the second overtime.

Michael Dickinson carved his way through the Green Wave’s back line, dishing the ball off to Johnson in the heart of the 18-yard box where the junior found the far corner of the net and brought on the celebrations.

Josh Nyberg notched three saves in a shutout performance. The senior denied Kole Chupka in the 49th minute on a prime goalscoring opportunity that was among the best either team saw all night.

Jonah Tollefson made six saves in the opposing goal for EGF.

The first 10-minute overtime played out much the same as regulation, though BHS came close on multiple occasions. Johnson ended the scoring drought one overtime later.

East Grand Forks ends the season at 8-3-1, while Bemidji is now up to 5-6-1

The Lumberjacks will next travel to Pelican Rapids for a shot at the North subsection title. That game is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, at a time to be determined. The top-seeded Vikings (9-2) topped No. 5 Alexandria 2-1 Thursday. The meeting will be the first of the season between BHS and Pelican Rapids.





No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 1 East Grand Forks 0 (2OT)

BHS 0 0 0 1 -- 1

EGF 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 1, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Dickinson), 94’.

Saves -- Nyberg (BHS) 3; Tollefson (EGF) 6.