EAST GRAND FORKS -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team took down the North subsection’s top seed Thursday with 3-0 road win over East Grand Forks. The victory -- BHS’s second over the Green Wave in a week -- advanced the No. 4-seeded Lumberjacks into Section 8A’s final four.

The Bemidji back line proved impenetrable as goalkeeper Kiera Nelson earned her third shutout of the season and the team’s fifth overall.

On the heels of a five-goal outburst in Tuesday’s tournament opener, Peyton Oelrich picked up where she left off in spectacular fashion.

Sophie Morin delivered one of her signature flip throws from the corner and found Oelrich for a header past the keeper and 1-0 BHS lead in the ninth minute. Oelrich has now scored in four consecutive games.

Josie Aitken extended the lead to two goals in the 27th minute. On the counter attack, Anna Renn crossed it to Aitken, who tucked it in the far corner for a 2-0 halftime lead.

EGF fought to get on the scoreboard in the second half, but were unable to find what they were looking for.

Lauren Berg scored on the counter in the game’s final minute to seal the deal for the Jacks as Addy Kelly garnered the assist.

Nelson totaled five saves while Kadynn Melquist notched eight for the Green Wave, who finish the year 9-3-1.

Only two wins away from a section title, Bemidji (8-3-2) will travel to Alexandria for the North subsection final on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at a time to be determined. The No. 2-seeded Cardinals (8-1-3) defeated No. 3 Detroit Lakes 2-0 Thursday. BHS drew 0-0 with Alex in their lone regular season meeting.





No. 4 Bemidji 3, No. 1 East Grand Forks 0

BHS 2 1 -- 3

EGF 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Oelrich (Morin), 9’; 2, BHS GOAL, Aitken (Renn), 27’.

Second half -- 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Kelly), 80’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 5; Melquist (EGF) 8.