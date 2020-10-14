ST. PAUL -- Minnesota United’s Wednesday night, Oct. 14, match against Chicago Fire was called off hours before it was set to be played at Allianz Field.

The Loons were hopeful they had contained a small COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday but a suspected third positive case surfaced during another round of testing on game day.

United had two positive tests among players Saturday morning, which forced the postponement of Sunday’s game at Dallas. The club didn’t train Sunday or Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.

Those who have tested positive need to be quarantined for 14 days before returning to the club. United’s next scheduled game is Sunday against Houston Dynamo in St. Paul.

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath referenced Tuesday how coronavirus can sidetrack teams, from the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to three MLS clubs. FC Dallas and Nashville SC were withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament in July, and the Colorado Rapids have postponed three games running.

“If you’re not careful, it can go though the club very, very quickly,” Heath said. “Obviously, there was a concern because you look at what has gone on in Colorado and then you are waiting for every test to come back and listening to how everybody is.

“I think the most important thing is that as I say, touch wood, we look as though we might have come out the other side.”

But the Loons remain sidelined, and it will make their return more difficult. They now have five games scheduled through the end of the regular season on Nov. 8, and windows to make up both the Dallas and Chicago games already are limited.

One option could be after the regular-season finale and before the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Loons were in fifth spot in the Western Conference going into Wednesday’s slate of games.