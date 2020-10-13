The old adage proved true for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team on Monday night. Wylee Gladen’s accidental goal served as the only difference in a 1-0 Lumberjacks win to open the Section 8A Tournament at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“Those are the kinds of goals you look back on and say, ‘Who would’ve thought that would have been the decider of the game?’” BHS head coach Rick Toward said.

Bemidji blitzed Otters keeper Ian Stumbo with a rush of close-range shots early on, but Gladen finally produced a goal in an unlikely spot. From the side of the 18-yard box, Gladen sent in a cross for a pass that had a mind of its own -- curling in and sneaking under the crossbar before anyone else could head it in themselves.

“I wasn’t trying to shoot it,” the junior midfielder admitted. “I was trying to cross it to the guys (at the) back post. But luckily it went in.”

Marlondo Smith earned his first career assist on the play, and the third-seeded Jacks (4-6-1) preserved the lead the rest of the way. Yet they didn’t add onto it either, which caused some frustrations against a winless Fergus Falls team.

“Ending another team’s season is always extremely difficult to do,” Toward said. “I want that sense of frustration the kids experienced tonight to transfer over into an attitude the next couple days of practice and (into the quarterfinals). Then we can display the kind of team that this group of boys has the potential to be, that we’ve seen at moments during the season and obviously did not see this evening.”

Although BHS trucked the sixth-seeded Otters (0-11) by a 7-1 score during the regular season, things played much tighter the second time around. Fergus rarely threatened on the offensive -- resulting in just one shot on goal that came in the 75th minute -- but Stumbo was spectacular in net to give his team a legitimate fighting chance.

“Their keeper did a nice job, stood on his head a couple times and made some great saves,” Toward said. “A one-goal (lead) is never comfortable. With about 15 minutes left in the game, we did start talking… about the importance of not conceding. We do have enough to win this game right now. 1-0, 2-0, it doesn’t matter. But what we can’t do is go 1-1.”

Gladen’s goal gave Bemidji the edge, but Stumbo was stout otherwise. He withstood 15 Lumberjack corner kicks and constant pressure for a 10-save showcase.

The Otters came out stronger after halftime, maintaining more possession and even working into the final third, but the Bemidji backline held steady and quashed any threats before they reached the net.

The lone shot on goal for Fergus Falls was Jaydon Manteufel’s deep free kick, which John McNallan caught in the air before a bevy of Otters in the box could redirect it with a header. Westin Gourneau played in goal for BHS during the first half and did not record a save.

“We had that bullseye on our back,” Toward said. “I think we started to feel the pressure of that game as it played through. Now the shoe’s on the other foot going into Thursday. That team is supposed to win that game.”

The Lumberjacks advance to the section quarterfinals, where they’ll travel to second-seeded East Grand Forks on Thursday, Oct. 15. Game time is still to be determined.

“Honestly, I think we’ve got to start playing better as a team,” Gladen said. “Going into EGF, we’ve got to play how we’ve been playing in the regular season. It’s a whole different season when it comes to playoffs. We’ve got to be ready.”





No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 6 Fergus Falls 0

FF 0 0 -- 0

BHS 1 0 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Smith) 20’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- Gourneau (BHS) 0; McNallan (BHS) 1; Stumbo (FF) 10.



