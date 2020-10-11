Minnesota United’s match against FC Dallas on Sunday night was postponed after two Loons players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said Saturday night.

This is the first game United has had interrupted due to the coronavirus this season. MLS and MNUFC policy is to not name the people affected.

“Since the first positive COVID-19 test result, all Minnesota United players and staff have been tested three additional times,” the club said in a statement. “Two players were confirmed positive cases, however all testing results from the other players and staff have returned negative. Training has been suspended and all players and team staff have gone into quarantine while additional testing and extensive contact tracing takes place.”

The Loons called off Sunday morning’s flight, understanding how it can spread and positive tests can add up.

It wasn’t the only one in MLS, with Columbus Crew staff having two positive cases and its game at Orlando City called off. MLS said match dates and times will be announced at a later date.

A few MLS clubs have had to deal with COVID-19 during this truncated season, with Nashville and Dallas forced to withdraw from the MLS is Back Tournament in midsummer. Colorado has had a handful of games called off after an outbreak in the last few weeks.

United has played games after a single case has popped up on opposing teams, including Nashville last week and Sporting Kansas City earlier in September.

United’s next scheduled match has Chicago Fire coming to Allianz Field on Wednesday; it’s likelihood now in doubt.

Loons rookie right back Noah Billigsley had COVID-19 before the club went to the MLS bubble for the tournament in Orlando in mid-July. There are no other known cases.