Thursday night provided evidence in the form of an edge-of-your-seat kind of rivalry match. And for the Lumberjacks, a 3-1 victory at Chet Anderson Stadium made for a perfect end to the regular season.

“I know they’re our rivals, and we’ve beaten them in past years, but it’s never a given,” senior Sophie Morin said. “It’s always super exciting. This is the game that everyone gets hyped for in practice. To be able to pull it off like we did, it’s just amazing.”

In a preview of a potential second-round Section 8A Tournament matchup that could happen next Thursday, BHS looked worthy of the top seed awarded to East Grand Forks -- not like the fourth seed they settled for.

“We try not to think about seeds,” Morin said. “Numbers don’t matter. But to be able to beat the top seed is always a boost and definitely means a lot.”

Bemidji head coach Logan Larsen echoed the same sentiment.

“(The win) validates some of the statements that have been coming from the coaches,” he said. “We’ve been telling them over and over, ‘You may look like an underdog, but in our eyes, you’re not.’ We expect them to perform and win.”

The Green Wave (8-2-1) drew first blood in the 28th minute. Although the Jacks (6-3-2) had the best chances early, Grace Kronlund unleashed a perfect 30-yard free kick that ducked under the crossbar and set EGF in front 1-0.

EGF GOAL: Grace Kronlund with a perfect free kick from 30 yards out to put the Green Wave ahead 1-0 in the 28th minute. Bemidji’s had the best chances, but East Grand Forks strikes first. pic.twitter.com/OYIOsE34FN — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) October 9, 2020

Lauren Berg answered back to a thunderous roar from the BHS faithful. The junior sent a rocket off her foot from close range, making the most of an Addy Kelly pass that snuck through the backline in the 35th minute.

And Morin further flipped momentum by scoring on a penalty kick after East Grand Forks was whistled for a handball inside the 18-yard box.

BEMIDJI GOAL: Sophie Morin steps up for a PK after a handball in the box, and she buries it. Lumberjacks have lots of momentum to go with their 2-1 lead in the 38th minute. pic.twitter.com/Qtlh1RCKPR — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) October 9, 2020

“This is a good step forward in terms of having mental toughness,” Larsen said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about, just believing in ourselves. I think they believe, even if they’re down a goal, that they can come back. And we did that.”

Peyton Oelrich made for a 3-1 Bemidji lead right out of halftime, scoring on a Morin assist in the 45th minute. And the backline protected the lead from then on.

“From the start of the season to now, our defense is so much better,” Morin said. “They’re communicating way better, and they’re really solid. To be able to depend on them for like the last 30 minutes is really nice.”

Both sides each had a goal disallowed, as well. Kelly bumped the ball into the net on a soft collision with the EGF keeper in the 30th minute, which would have served as the equalizer two minutes after the opening goal. The Wave found the back of the net in the 49th minute -- which would have made it 3-2 Lumberjacks -- but an offsides call negated the score.

Keeper Kiera Nelson played all game for BHS and recorded three saves. Kadynn Melquist was busy on the opposite end, racking up nine saves for East Grand Forks.

That 12-4 advantage in shots on goal is another source of confidence on the Bemidji sideline.

“I don’t think -- based on tonight’s outcome or how we played -- we were lacking in it. But this helped,” Larsen said. “(The win) helps reinforce that we are a good team, and we do deserve to make it as a section champion.”

The Jacks will open the Section 8A Tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, by hosting Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at Chet Anderson Stadium. The teams haven’t met this year, but the Comets lost 3-0 and 7-0 to EGF during the regular season.

“It definitely is a time to pat ourselves on the back for all the training we’ve done this season,” Morin said of Thursday’s victory. “It’ll get us hyped for the section season, and (it’s) a confidence boost. Now we’re ready to take on the world.”





Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 1

EGF 1 0 -- 0

BHS 2 1 -- 0

First half -- 1, EGF GOAL, Kronlund (unassisted), 28’; 2, BHS GOAL, Berg (Kelly), 35’; 3, BHS GOAL, Morin (PK), 38’.

Second half -- 4, BHS GOAL, Oelrich (Morin) 45’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 3; Melquist (EGF) 9.