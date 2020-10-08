BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls and boys soccer teams learned their postseason paths on Wednesday with the release of the Section 8A Tournament fields.

The BHS boys (3-6-1) earned the North subsection’s No. 3 seed, while the Lumberjack girls (5-3-2) were seeded No. 4 in the North. In the first round, the boys will host No. 6 Fergus Falls at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Chet Anderson Stadium, and the girls will host No. 5 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Chet.

The Bemidji boys beat Fergus Falls 7-1 on Sept. 24 in Fergus. The BHS girls haven’t played Hillcrest this season and currently have no common opponents. However, the Comets lost 3-0 and 7-0 to East Grand Forks this year, and the Lumberjacks will face the Green Wave in their regular season finale at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

On the boys side, Pelican Rapids earned the top seed in the North and ended a four-year run in which Bemidji claimed the No. 1 seed. Second-seeded East Grand Forks also ranked higher than BHS, while No. 4 Detroit Lakes cracked the top four. No. 5 Alexandria, No. 7 Crookston and No. 8 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy rounded out the rest of the North subsection seeding.

St. Cloud Cathedral, defending Section 8A champion St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo respectively earned the top three seeds in the South.

The Lumberjack girls, who have won the past three 8A titles, followed top-seeded East Grand Forks, No. 2 Alexandria and No. 3 Detroit Lakes in the North seedings. No. 6 Fergus Falls and No. 7 Pelican Rapids will also fill out the field, while No. 8 Crookston and No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will face off in a play-in game.

Sartell-St. Stephen, St. Cloud Cathedral and Little Falls own the top three seeds in the South.

Second-round games will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at the high seed, and subsection finals will be Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Section 8A championship games will both be Thursday, Oct. 22, in Brainerd.





Section 8A Tournament boys pairings

North

No. 3 Bemidji vs. No. 6 Fergus Falls

No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 7 Crookston

No. 1 Pelican Rapids vs. No. 8 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

No. 4 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 5 Alexandria

South

No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 8 Melrose/No. 9 Rocori winner

No. 4 Little Falls vs. No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen

No. 2 St. Cloud Tech vs. No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice/No. 10 St. John’s Prep winner

No. 3 St. Cloud Apollo vs. No. 6 Minnewaska





Section 8A Tournament girls pairings

North

No. 4 Bemidji vs. No. 5 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

No. 1 East Grand Forks vs. No. 8 Crookston/No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley winner

No. 2 Alexandria vs. No. 7 Pelican Rapids

No. 3 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 6 Fergus Falls

South

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 8 Rocori/No. 9 St. John’s Prep winner

No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Tech

No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 7 Melrose

No. 3 Little Falls vs. No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo