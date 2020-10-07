Joe Willis made four saves and moved into a tie for the MLS shutout lead as Nashville SC played visiting Minnesota United to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night.

It was the third shutout in four games for Willis and the second straight scoreless draw for Nashville (4-5-6, 18 points), which took over sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference with the draw. It was also the seventh shutout of the season for Willis moving him into a tie with Eloy Room of Columbus for the top spot in the MLS.

The Boys in Gold also remained unbeaten (3-0-3) at Nissan Stadium since the restart.

Dayne St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota United (6-5-5, 23 points), who remain in fourth place in the Western Conference. It was the third consecutive shutout for the 23-year-old St. Clair and the fourth in his eight starts since replacing injured No. 1 Tyler Miller, who is sidelined for the rest of the season following hip surgery.

Nashville, outshot 17-4 in a 0-0 draw at New England on Saturday, outshot the Loons 8-6 in the first half and had the three best scoring chances.

Midfielder Derrick Jones shaved the right goal post in the fifth minute with a redirect of a Randall Leal cross from the right side of the 6-yard box.

St. Clair then came up with a big stop in the 26th minute on a right-footed shot by forward Alex Muyl inside the 6-yard box near the right post, and he followed that up three minutes later with a diving save of a right-footed shot by Leal that was headed for the right corner of the net.

Willis didn't have to make a save until the 62nd minute, when he stopped Michael Boxall's close-in attempt off an Aaron Schoenfeld pass by the left post. Willis came up big three minutes later on a chip try on Ethan Finlay, who broke in free into the middle of the box on a through ball by Kevin Molino for the best scoring try of the night.

Minnesota ended up with a 13-10 shot advantage even though Nashville had 55.9 percent of the possession.