BEMIDJI -- The Moorhead Spuds, the Brainerd Warriors, the Alexandria Cardinals. You can have your pick when discussing the top rivals to Bemidji High School. But for the girls soccer program, there’s only one correct choice.

It’s the East Grand Forks Green Wave.

“Winning against EGF, it’s just an entirely different feeling than winning any other game,” senior defender Rosie Laitala said. “They are our rival. We know that, if we win, we’ve played our game and that we played the best we could. They don’t go easy on us, and we have to earn that win. That’s what makes it feel good.”

Most other sports at BHS no longer have East Grand Forks on the schedule. And even when they do, it’s not the primetime headliner you circle on your calendar. But because of the history and the heated nature of every matchup, Lumberjacks vs. Green Wave is one of the best girls soccer rivalries in northern Minnesota.

“It’s the level of competition,” senior midfielder Liberty Dickerson said. “We both have an even playing style, and we’re both very physical, so it gets a little iffy at some points. But I think we both have a high level of competition, and the caliber of play is good whenever we play them.”

Since 2009, the series record is an even 12-12-2. But Bemidji has won most of the big ones, defeating EGF in three of four playoff matches during that span.

That includes the 2011 Section 8A championship, when Erin Booth scored the game-winning goal with 1.5 seconds remaining. And that includes the 2017 Section 8A championship, when Annah Schussman’s late 45-yard equalizer became “a strike from the heavens!” -- so immortalized by Lumberjack Radio Network broadcaster Joel Hoover -- and set the stage for Isabelle Morin’s golden goal in overtime.

“There was a lot of passion in that moment, and that elevates the players to an extent,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said of the 2017 game. “They feel that. Certainly, a few years ago, both teams played great. … Anyone can find those moments.”

In the other postseason meetings, East Grand Forks defeated Bemidji in the 2009 quarterfinals en route to the section championship, while the Jacks won a 2019 semifinal showdown before claiming the most recent 8A title. The two programs have combined to win six of the past 11 section crowns.

“It’s honestly a 50-50,” Laitala said. “If we don’t play up to our level, then there is a big possibility that they could win. I think that’s what makes a rivalry: One team isn’t 100% better than the other. You’re going against your biggest opponent.”

The rivalry will be renewed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Chet Anderson Stadium. As per usual, BHS (5-3-2) will be expecting the prototypical physical affair with the Wave (7-1-1).

“It’s always a good game,” Dickerson said. “It’s very even, and I think it’s fun to get tactical with it. We have to really use our brains, as well.”

“They certainly have a style where it’s a little bit higher pressure,” Larsen added. “They try to make us not play our game. (EGF head coach Jessica) Bina does a good job of recognizing who some playmakers are, and she tries to shut them down.”

Section 8A seedings will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, so the teams may very well find themselves on a collision course to meet once more in the playoffs.

Even in a year where nothing feels normal, the Bemidji-East Grand Forks saga isn’t going anywhere.

“After watching the varsity team play them for years, you can see (the rivalry) on the field,” Laitala said. “When we play, we definitely aren’t playing too nice physically, and they aren’t either. … This is a game of soccer. We’re not here to be friends with them.”