On Thursday, the Loons granted that wish by working out a trade for Toye to go to Montreal in exchange for $600,000 and a 2021 second-round draft pick. The Loons will receive $150,000 in General Allocation Money this year, $450,000 in GAM in 2021, and Minnesota will retain a percentage of Toye’s potential sell-on fee.

Loons manager Adrian Heath said there was “quite a lot of interest” when they started offering Toye to MLS teams, and the best deal “by far” was the Impact’s offer.

“Mason has been a bit frustrated of late,” Heath said. “With the signing of Kei, he came in, and as most people should think as strikers, he thinks he should be the No. 1 starting forward for us. We had a slight difference of opinion on that.”

Toye was drafted seventh overall in 2018, but didn’t produce consistently for the Loons. He had eight goals in 1,659 minutes across 44 MLS games, including the MLS is Back Tournament knockout rounds this summer and a MLS Cup Playoff appearance in 2019.

Toye will now play for Montreal coach Thierry Henry, a Frenchman considered one of the best strikers of all time, primarily with Arsenal in London. “I’m sure the lure of Thierry Henry, which is a big idol of Mason’s, so he probably got what he wished for,” Heath said.

Toye dazzled with a brace in the upset win over pacesetter Los Angeles FC last season and earned a call-up to the U.S. Under-23 team last September. Given that Toye is 21 years old, there’s risk the trade could come back to reflect poorly on United.

The Loons drafted forwards with their first two picks in 2017 and 2018, and neither panned out. Predating Toye is Abu Danladi, who left for Nashville SC before the start of this season.

“I’m fully aware of what will come back to me if in a year or two Mason is flourishing and scoring plenty of goals,” Heath said. “But that is the decisions you get paid for. I’ve said it many, many times: You get paid to make decisions. Hopefully you get more right than wrong, and we all know the consequences if you get too many wrong.”

But Toye had only two goals in nine games this season. When he scored in the 3-2 victory against Dallas on Sept. 9, Heath said Toye needed to stop over-thinking his play.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Toye’s departure when Kamara arrived in September and the 36-year-old veteran leapfrogged Toye into the starting lineup in two straight games. Kamara is on an expiring contract, and Minnesota will explore resigning him later on. Meanwhile, Toye has two years left on his contract, which didn’t count against the salary budget as a Generation Adidas player.

Toye also was behind Aaron Schoenfeld and Luis Amarilla on the depth chart when those other strikers are healthy. But Amarilla has been hobbled with an ankle injury that will force him to miss a seventh consecutive games Saturday against FC Cincinnati.

Amarilla received an injection weeks ago to try to rectify the injury, but it now might require surgery, Heath said.

“The kid is sort of heartbroken; he is devastated at this moment in time of his situation,” Heath said. “We are no clearer. Is he going to recover now or does he need an operation? So, this is something that we will have to wait and see.”

Amarilla is on a one-year loan with a purchase option from parent club Valez Sarsfield in Argentina, and any big decision on his health will need their involvement.

Three away?

Three Loons players are scheduled for international duties starting next week: Jan Gregus, Robin Lod and Kevin Molino. But with Gregus (Slovakia) and Lod (Finland) expected to play in the UEFA Nations League until Oct. 14 and then needing to have a 10-day quarantine back in the U.S, they could miss five or six games for Minnesota.

“That is just not feasible,” Heath said. “I know (MLS) is working with FIFA and UEFA in terms of trying to come up with a solution to it.”

Briefly

Trinidad and Tobago native Molino (hamstring) is the closest player to return to game action Saturday, Heath said, with Ozzie Alonso (hamstring) and Ethan Finlay (meniscus) training with the group. Alonso and Finlay are more likely to be up for selection next week, potentially against Nashville next Tuesday.