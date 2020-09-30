SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team surrendered a pair of goals in a 2-0 road loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday.

Chloe Turner scored the eventual game-winner in the 33rd minute to send the Sabres to halftime with a 1-0 lead. Reese Kloetzer converted a penalty kick in the 68th minute to seal the win.

Kiera Nelson played both halves in goal for the Lumberjacks and totaled five saves. Chloe Swanson made eight saves en route to a shutout.

BHS fell to 4-3-2, while Sartell improved to 7-2.

The Jacks will return home for their final two regular season games, with the first coming against Rocori at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

SSS 1 1 -- 2

First half -- 1, SSS, Turner (Meyer), 33’.

Second half -- 2, SSS, Kloetzer (PK), 68’.

Saves -- Nelson (BHS) 5; Swanson (SSS) 8.