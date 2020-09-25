FERGUS FALLS -- Coming into Thursday’s matchup at Fergus Falls, the Bemidji High School boys soccer team had five goals in seven games this season. The Lumberjacks bagged seven against the Otters.

The offensive outburst scored a 7-1 win, as six different goal scorers contributed to a strong offensive win.

“That’s kind of what this team looks like,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said of the balance. “There’s really no large standout like we’ve had in the past couple years, where we’ve had a couple guys score a big chunk of our goals. It spread out pretty good tonight, and that’s what you can expect from this group: us scoring by committee.”

A pair of Lumberjacks even scored their first varsity goals, as seniors Noah Ricci and Marlondo Smith each found the back of the net. Ricci earned a brace through two goals within 10 minutes of game time.

Silas Bitter opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Wylee Gladen doubled the advantage two minutes later. Noah Johnson and Ricci combined to make it 4-0 by halftime with respective scores in the 25th and 38th minutes.

“Our focus in practice has always been on that final third, trying to attack into that space but also defending it,” Toward said. “Everything we’ve been working on in practice showed up this evening. We had a couple near-post runs to get a couple goals. We had some shots from distance with Silas and Noah (Johnson). Finally seeing everything we’ve worked on in practice come to reality was pretty rewarding.”

Ricci struck for a second time in the 48th minute, and Colten Pickett scored in the 55th minute to make it a 6-0 game. Smith put a bow on things with a 67th-minute goal that capped Bemidji’s scoring. Sterling Andrews earned a consolation goal for Fergus Falls (0-7) in the 74th minute.

“We have made some adjustments to our lineup in the past couple games, and we’ve been playing a lot more players to try to keep fresher legs on the field,” Toward said. “In doing so, we’re able to make sure we have a lot of different jersey numbers out there.”

On the opposite end of the field, Josh Nyberg played all game in net for BHS and made three saves. Ian Stumbo had seven saves in net for the Otters.

Bemidji improves to 2-5-1 and will next face Sartell-St. Stephen at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 1

BHS 4 3 -- 7

FF 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Bitter (Johnson), 18’; 2, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Dickinson), 20’; 3, BHS GOAL, Johnson (White), 25’; 4, BHS GOAL, Ricci (Dickinson), 38’.

Second half -- 5, BHS GOAL, Ricci (Pickett), 48’; 6, BHS GOAL, Pickett (Bitter), 55’; 7, BHS GOAL, Smith (Johnson), 67’; 8, FF GOAL, Andrews (Zierden), 74’.

Saves -- Nyberg (BHS) 3; Stumbo (FF) 7.