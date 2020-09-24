KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team has been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award list, the organization recently announced.

The Beavers carried a 3.60 cumulative team grade point average in 2019-20, which ranked them among the eight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 556 collegiate women’s soccer teams from across the country to earn the honor.

2019-20 marks the seventh year since 2013-14 that BSU has been honored with the award. Teams must post a GPA of at least 3.0 to be eligible.