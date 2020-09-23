BRAINERD -- Bemidji became the first team to sneak a goal past Brainerd this season, but even two goals were not enough Tuesday night. Despite holding the Warriors scoreless in the second half, the Lumberjack girls soccer team suffered a 4-2 road defeat.

Brainerd entered the night having outscored opponents 37-0 in seven wins, and continued that torrent out of the gate when Emma Sheflo netted an 11th-minute goal.

Lauren Berg became the first opponent to solve the Warriors’ defense when she scored only four minutes later to equalize at 1-all.

Later in the half, a flurry of three goals over three minutes propelled Brainerd into the lead for good.

Mari Devine headed a corner kick into the back of the net to regain a 2-1 lead for the home side in the 27th minute. Only seconds later, Sheflo buried her second goal of the night and the Warriors’ second strike in under a minute.

One minute after that, Devine became the second Brainerd player to earn a brace. She converted a penalty kick to extend the lead to 4-1 after a turbulent three minutes for Bemidji.

BHS outscored the Warriors 1-0 over the final 40 minutes as Emma Wright broke through for a 57th-minute goal. The Lumberjacks threatened late, but the score held at 4-2.

Brainerd improved to 8-0 on the season, while the Jacks fell to 3-2-2.

Bemidji will return home to face Fergus Falls in a 7 p.m. match at Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 2

BEM 1 1 -- 2

BRD 4 0 -- 4

First half -- 1, BRD GOAL, Sheflo, 11’; 2, BEM GOAL, Berg, 15’; 3, BRD GOAL, Devine, 27’; 4, BRD GOAL, Sheflo, 28’; 5, BRD GOAL, Devine (PK), 29’.

Second half -- 6, BEM GOAL, Wright, 57’.