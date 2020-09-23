BEMIDJI -- Based on a box score, Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Brainerd wouldn’t turn any heads for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team. Nevertheless, the Lumberjacks walked out of Chet Anderson Stadium with those heads held high.

“The improvement that this group has made is really (impressive),” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “It’s not going to show up in the wins and losses, and that can be kind of discouraging. But they’re still putting in the effort, still putting in the work at practice, their heart is in the game.”

The Warriors (7-0-1) stand alone atop the Central Lakes Conference standings, while Bemidji (1-5-1) is fighting for elbow room near the bottom of the field. Even so, a bend-but-don’t-break kind of night from the defense allowed the Jacks some pride in their performance.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got figured out,” senior defender Ryan Rautio said. “We’re kind of figuring it out as the year goes. We’ve struggled a little bit, but we’re just trying to get back on the right track. Something like this is one of the first couple steps. Now we just have to figure out the other part and put the ball in the net.”

Though BHS didn’t score, it wasn’t for a lack of chances.

“We had the opportunities that we wanted to create, and our defense played very, very well,” Toward said. “Ryan and Cade (Voge) had a solid game as center backs, and we were able to push numbers forward and still be able to recover and get back. I was really pleased with the effort we got.”

In the first half, Bemidji keeper John McNallan weathered a Brainerd blitz and kept the visitors off the scoreboard. The Warriors hurt themselves a few times, spoiling a few golden opportunities with off-target shots, but McNallan made a pair of saves and managed plenty of traffic inside the box.

“Everything between the backline and our keepers came together today,” Rautio said, “besides for the one moment we had that they scored on.”

That moment came in the 59th minute. Westin Gourneau swapped into goal for the Lumberjacks, but it probably didn’t matter who was in net. Trenton Jackovich sent in a perfect strike from about 40 yards out, destined to fly untouched into the top left corner of the net.

There was confusion on the field afterward, as the ball broke through the netting and possibly appeared to have sailed wide, but the Warriors finally celebrated the go-ahead score once the goal became official.

“Every time something negative seems to happen to them, they respond,” Toward said of his team. “We didn’t hang our heads. We didn’t go, ‘Oh, geez. That was a weird goal and nobody knew if it went in or not.’ Nope, (the response was), ‘Thirty minutes left, guys, let’s play. Let’s see what we can do.’”

Although BHS never found the equalizer, the overall performance was a far cry from earlier games during the season. And that, Toward said, was worth celebrating.

“Defensively, we took a lot of punches in that game,” he said. “We countered, we created opportunities for ourselves. We had more than one or two quality chances.

“… We’re not getting the wins that we’ve gotten in previous years. We’re playing against a higher level of competition than we’ve played in the past. But we’re playing a lot better than we did at the beginning of the season.”

Bemidji is back on the road with a 7 p.m. matchup against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 24.





Brainerd 1, Bemidji 0

BRD 0 1 -- 1

BEM 0 0 -- 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, BRD, Jackovich (unassisted) 59’.

Saves -- McNallan (BEM) 2; Gourneau (BEM) 4; Neifert (BRD) 5.