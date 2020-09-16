BEMIDJI -- In a physical contest between old rivals, Moorhead grinded out a 3-0 win over the Bemidji High School boys soccer team Tuesday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Spuds were held to three goals for the second time this season, but have still outscored opponents 27-4 en route to a 6-0 start. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Lumberjacks, who fell to 1-4 on the year.

Max Hodni scored out of the gate for the visitors as he tapped in Saif Allawi’s pass at the far post in the third minute.

BHS lined up one scoring chance after another near the midpoint of the first half, but Moorhead keeper Jacob Hendrickson turned aside each shot he faced.

The inability to scrounge up an equalizer came back to haunt Bemidji.

Yousif Al Shihmani found the bottom corner of the net off a Jibriel Gedo feed in the 30th minute to extend the Spuds’ lead to 2-0.

After halftime, Al Shihmani worked his way back into the 18-yard box, where he drew a penalty in the 51st minute. Mason Allen stepped to the dot for the attempt against John McNallan, who took over for Josh Nyberg in net to start the second half. Allen’s shot was denied by the Lumberjack goalkeeper, who left shortly thereafter due to an apparent injury, and Nyberg re-entered the game.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Michael Dickinson was awarded an indirect free kick inside the box after he was obstructed by a Spuds defender. Noah Ricci’s shot was headed off the crossbar and cleared away by Revar Qaqos to preserve the shutout.

In the final minute, Gedo played a ball over a charging Nyberg to bring the game to its final score.

By game’s end, three yellow cards had been assessed to Bemidji and one to Moorhead.

BHS will return to action Friday, Sept. 18, in Alexandria for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the Cardinals.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

MHD 2 1 -- 3

BHS 0 0 -- 0

First half -- 1, MHD GOAL, Hodny (Allawi), 3’; 2, MHD GOAL, Al Shihmani (Gedo), 30’.

Second half -- 3, MHD GOAL, Gedo (unassisted), 80’.

Saves -- Nyberg 3 (BHS); McNallan 2 (BHS); Hendrickson 7 (MHD).