WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team faced defeat for the third time in a row on Thursday, falling 4-0 in a road test at Willmar.

The Cardinals produced two goals in each half. Dahir Mohamed had the first strike just out of the gates, putting Willmar (1-3) ahead in the fourth minute. Anthony Reyes added a penalty kick tally in the 34th minute.

After the break, Jario Martinez and Jemil Osman scored in succession with goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes, respectively, to make for the four-goal difference.

Westin Gourneau and Josh Nyberg split time in net for the Lumberjacks (1-3), and both finished with four saves. Leighton Winter stopped all six BHS shots on goal for the evening.

Bemidji will return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a home matchup against Moorhead at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Willmar 4, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

WIL 2 2 -- 4

First half -- 1, WIL GOAL, Mohamed (Rodriguez) 4’; 2, WIL GOAL, Reyes (PK) 34’.

Second half -- 3, WIL GOAL, Martinez Coto (unassisted) 47’; 4, WIL GOAL, Osman (unassisted) 52’.

Saves: Gourneau (BHS) 4; Nyberg (BHS) 4; Winter (WIL) 6.