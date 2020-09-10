ST. PAUL — Minnesota United has shelled out more money to sign Argentine attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso than any player before him. The Loons also have spent a significant amount to bring in French/Malian defender Bakaye Dibassy.

And the club might not yet be done in this transfer window.

“We’ve got room on the roster. We’ve got money available,” manager Adrian Heath said after the Loons’ 3-2 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

Given the $5 million transfer fee paid for Reynoso — who has two assists in two starts this week — Heath’s comment about a remaining budget amid no revenue from fans at games in St. Paul because of COVID-19 shows the intent within United’s front office to keep raising the level of the senior roster.

Heath added this isn’t a reactionary step to five starters being out injured and leaving the Loons shorthanded for the next couple of weeks.

“We’ll be looking,” Heath said. “But it won’t be a case of bringing a player in just for the sake of it. I don’t want to bring anybody in for the next two or three weeks and then realize that maybe he’s not as good or he’s not going to contribute as much as the people we’ve got here. Anybody who will be brought in will be brought in for the long term as well.”

Callum Williams, the Loons’ play-by-play broadcaster on Fox Sports North, touched on this topic during Wednesday’s game: “There are a couple of things in the pipeline in terms of deals and new faces coming into Minnesota United.”

While the Pioneer Press learned no transaction is imminent, the Loons have time to work with the transfer window not closing until Oct. 29.

With the addition of Reynoso, the Loons have all three Designated Player spots filled, but that could change for the team’s two DP midfielders, Jan Gregus and Thomas Chacon.

“We will have a lot of flexibility,” United’s technical director Mark Watson said Aug. 1. “We are kind of going through the evaluations right now, mid-season evaluations and what next year could potentially look like. Those discussions are ongoing, and we will figure out what to do and what’s best for the club.”

Gregus’ salary could be bought down below next year’s MLS maximum budget charge. For reference, Gregus had a guaranteed compensation of $883,500 for 2019, according to the most recent MLS players’ union salary information, and this year’s MLS max charge was set at $612,500.

Also next season, MLS roster rules are expected to include three young player slots, where a player 22 years old or younger on their first MLS contract can vacate a Designated Player slot and instead occupy a young player spot.

This could be a route the Loons take with 20-year-old Chacon, who currently occupies a DP slot this season and remains under his initial five-year contract with the club.

Besides Reynoso’s debut, Dibassy was a late defensive substitute in the 87th minute of Wednesday’s game. With the Loons down to 10 men, Heath showed confidence in the 9-year veteran defender to help them see out the victory. Dibassy contributed a clearance and a blocked shot in his short shift.