Chase Gasper started off the scoring with his first MLS goal in the 53rd minute. Taking a pass from Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod scored in the 62nd minute and Jacori Hayes made it 3-0 in the 75th.

After the later two goals, the loudspeakers in St. Paul blared the dance song.

“One more time!” it rang out. “We’re gonna celebrate. Oh yeah. All right. Don’t stop dancing.”

When Lod sent in a pretty curling ball to make it a 4-0 blowout over Real Salt Lake, the playlist moved on to another song.

Minnesota United could exhale as it ended a four-game losing streak — the club’s worst MLS run since October 2018. After being outscored 11-3 in the stretch dating to MLS is Back Tournament semifinals, the Loons created some separation on Salt Lake and a crowded Western Conference standings.

Afterward, the speakers played “Wonderwall” after a Minnesota win for the first time in 2020.

Reynoso made his first start for Minnesota and while there were threatening moments with Minnesota’s new central attacking midfielder in the first half, the Loons didn’t have a shot on goal.

Coach Adrian Heath admitted in a halftime interview on Fox Sports North that there were some “anxious moments” with the way results have gone.

Backup goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made his first MLS start after being recalled from his hot loan spell with San Antonio FC. He had three shutouts in five games with the USL Championship side.

The second-year player had a nervy moment when he bobbled Giuseppe Rossi’s shot and it went over his head, but he scrambled back to catch it at the goal line. He was able to keep a clean sheet.

The Loons injury list grew in the 17th minute when captain defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso was subbed off with an apparent left hamstring injury.

Before the game, it was revealed Ethan Finlay and Luis Amarilla picked up unspecified injuries since Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Houston. This is on top of injuries to Ike Opara (undisclosed), Tyler Miller (hips) and Aaron Schoenfeld (left leg).

After giving up six first-half goals in its previous four games, United appeared to continue that negative trend in Sunday’s 26th minute.

Loons defenders Jose Aja and Romain Metanire couldn’t defend Nedum Onouha’s back-post header goal off a free kick from Rossi, but video review said Onouha was offsides.