ST. CLOUD -- Sophie Morin had two career goals entering the night, but she only needed a half to match that mark on Thursday.

With two second-half goals for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team, Morin propelled the Lumberjacks to a 2-1 comeback win at St. Cloud Tech and lifted BHS to 2-0 on the young season.

Although the Tigers (0-2) struck first with a goal midway through the first half, Morin showed up on the scoresheet after halftime. Her first goal came after applying good pressure on a punt, recovering the ball and burying a quick, low shot into the side netting.

Morin’s game-winner then came in the closing minutes, when Lauren Berg serviced a ball across the box for Morin to finish off.

Kiera Nelson and Jody Pemberton split time in net for Bemidji, with Nelson playing in the first half and Pemberton shutting out St. Cloud Tech over the final 40 minutes.

The Jacks next return home to Chet Anderson Stadium, where they will host Willmar at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.





Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Tech 1

BHS 0 2 -- 2

SCT 1 0 -- 1