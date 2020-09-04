BEMIDJI -- It’s been some time since the Bemidji High School boys soccer team got stuck with a feeling like this.

The Lumberjacks lost a 3-1 decision to St. Cloud Tech Thursday night at Chet Anderson Stadium -- a rematch of last season’s Section 8A championship -- and faced defeat twice in a row for the first time since 2013.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had consecutive losses. It’s been a while since we’ve been under .500,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “We are playing a very different schedule than we have (in years past). Playing in the Central Lakes Conference, we’re playing quality opponents every night. We’re not getting a night off.”

At 1-2, Bemidji is also under .500 for the first time since the end of that 2013 season, but Toward isn’t too concerned with those numbers.

“If people focus on wins and losses, that’s a statistic that won’t be as friendly to us,” he said. “That can’t be any player or any coach’s focus, the W or the L. The focus has to be on the development, the improvement and the steps to get ready for the next game.”

The lesson from Thursday was clear: The loss hinged largely on the Lumberjacks’ struggles to string passes together, which hurt them mightily against a solid Tigers team.

“If you can’t technically execute that, all the tactics in the world really won’t result in much success,” Toward said. “The kids know what we’re asking them to do, and many times they work to do that, but sometimes we just see the technical side of things let us down.”

The best chance BHS had to seize the lead was in the 35th minute, when Noah Johnson lined up for a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. He left it short for Wylee Gladen, but the latter’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Tech (2-0) didn’t leave them long to lick their wounds, flipping the attack into a 38th-minute goal from Zakaria Mahamed. What would have been a positive 0-0 halftime score for Bemidji turned into a deficit at the break.

“We were chasing the game, it felt like, most of the night,” Toward said. “Even though we were at zeroes until the 38th minute, it still felt like we were on our heels.”

After halftime, St. Cloud Tech standout striker Ethan Miller flashed his prowess with a laser in the 55th minute, putting the Tigers ahead 2-0.

The score seemed destined to hold firm until the 75th minute, when Johnson chased down a long lead pass from Gladen, danced around a final defender and beat the keeper with a masterful score.

“It was nice to get a goal,” Toward said. “We had changed our formation and lineup a little bit to experiment and see what we could do. To see Noah slide in behind and finish like that, that was great.”

Although the goal sparked a bit of late life into the Lumberjacks, Khadar Abdi and the Tigers had the last say. Abdi rifled a screaming 31-yard free kick past the diving keeper in the 79th minute, putting a stamp on a decisive 3-1 final.

“I can think of the three technical mistakes that led to the three goals that we gave up. And they were all largely self-inflicted,” Toward said. “We made mistakes with decisions and with execution of passes that resulted in their team getting golden opportunities.

“There’s an upside to playing better competition: We will get better faster. It’ll push us to get better.”

BHS returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in Willmar.





St. Cloud Tech 3, Bemidji 1

SCT 1 2 -- 3

BHS 0 1 -- 1

First half -- 1, SCT GOAL, Mahamed (Mahamed) 38’.

Second half -- 2, SCT GOAL, Miller (Abdi), 55’; 3, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Gladen) 75’; 4, SCT GOAL, Abdi (FK), 79’.

Saves -- Gourneau (BHS) 4; Nyberg (BHS) 3; Lalonde (SCT) 3.