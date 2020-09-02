ST. CLOUD -- On the road for the first time in 2020, the Bemidji High School boys soccer team came up a goal short Tuesday night in a 1-0 loss at St. Cloud Apollo. The Lumberjacks dropped to 1-1 on the season, while the Eagles improved to 2-0.

Following a scoreless opening 40 minutes, a goal seven minutes after halftime proved to be the difference.

In the 47th minute, Ahmed Hassan scored off a 35-yard blast for the game’s lone goal.

One minute later, Michael Dickinson was fouled in the 18-yard box, giving Bemidji a chance to level the score with a penalty kick. Noah Johnson was on the spot for the Jacks, though Calvin Walters denied BHS the equalizer.

Bemidji could not find the back of the net the rest of the way as Apollo preserved the clean sheet.

Walters saved all four shots he faced in goal for the Eagles. For the Jacks, Josh Nyberg made two saves on two shots and John McNallan stopped two of three shots faced.

Bemidji will return home to face a different St. Cloud squad Thursday, Sept. 3. The Jacks will host St. Cloud Tech for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Chet Anderson Stadium.

St. Cloud Apollo 1, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

SCA 0 1 -- 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1, SCA GOAL, Hassan 47’.

Saves -- Nyberg (BHS) 2; McNallan (BHS) 2; Walters (SCA) 4.