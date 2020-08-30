DALLAS -- Down 2-0 to FC Dallas at the half, Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath made an emphatic statement in yanking his entire group of starting attackers.

After an ineffectual opening 45 minutes, Heath made an example out of striker Luis Amarilla and midfield trio of Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay and Robin Lod. None had a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.

The newcomers — Mason Toye, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards and Thomas Chacon — make a quick impact.

Dotson, who’s earned a reputation for stunning goals, ripped a left-footed rocket into the back of the net from 25 yards out to cut the lead in half in the 55th minute.

But it wasn’t enough as Dallas’ two goals over 88 seconds were enough in an eventual 3-1 victory over Minnesota at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Loons center back James Musa was called for a penalty for taking down Michael Barrios in stoppage time and Reto Ziegler buried it.

Instead of pushing into second place in the Western Conference, the Loons lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since Decision Day and the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs last November.

Minnesota is now 0-4 at Dallas in MLS, with only four goals scored.

Heath has often talked about this year’s team having the most depth of any squad in four years in Minnesota. And with the success of four subs, the new first-choice starting XI will be very interesting on Wednesday against Houston Dynamo.

Previously punchless Dallas hadn’t scored in three straight games in August, but their drought ended early Saturday, after a total of 280 minutes. Dallas also played without its two best young players in Reggie Cannon and Paxton Pomykal.

In the 10th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault cutback on right back Romain Metanire and pot a shot past diving goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh.

On the restart, Minnesota promptly gave the ball back and Dallas was on the attack again. Jesus Ferreira got in between the Loons’ back line and he got around Michael Boxall and beat Ranjitsingh at his near post.

Dallas’ surge came after they had an MLS-low 17 shots on target, given, in part, to them missing three games in the MLS is Back Tournament with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Loons, meanwhile, managed zero shots on goal in 45 minutes and got one on frame from Chase Gasper in first-half stoppage time.