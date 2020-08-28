BEMIDJI -- Whether or not you’re ready to call it a brand new era, the Bemidji High School boys soccer team sure has a different look to it this season.

“These guys have big shoes to fill,” head coach Rick Toward said. “Nobody’s going to deny the fact that the group before them accomplished things that most kids in the state would dream about. … (This group) has to take advantage of the tradition that’s been established.”

The Lumberjacks, who graduated a dozen seniors in 2019 and reached their fourth consecutive Section 8A championship game, successfully debuted a fresh look on Thursday. BHS defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1 at Chet Anderson Stadium to open up the new season.

“This is a great opportunity for us to see guys in a game-speed type of action,” Toward said. “Every kid was on the field, and we moved players around in different positions to give ourselves looks to see how we want to move forward.”

Bemidji (1-0) kicked things off with a bang in the third minute. Colten Pickett raced by the backline and made an extra pass to feed Wylee Gladen, and Gladen buried the season-opening goal with ease.

Eli Moilanen quickly equalized for the Storm (0-1) through a perfectly placed penalty kick in the fifth minute, but Pickett zipped a ball through a crowded box in the 11th minute and restored the BHS advantage.

“Up top, I’m more of an assist kind of guy,” Pickett said. “I don’t usually put goals in the back of the net.”

Nonetheless, Pickett had his first career goal off an assist from Aidan Spaeth, who had entered the game not 30 seconds before.

Even though socially distanced fans in the crowd might have to learn some new faces, Pickett is used to playing with this core.

“I’ve played with a lot of these players through JV and before high school,” he said. “I’m very comfortable with these guys.”

Michael Dickinson put a cap on the scoring with a long strike in the 31st minute, set up by a seeing-eye pass from Noah Ricci that snuck through three sets of legs en route to Dickinson.

“That was probably where I was most pleasantly surprised,” Toward said of the scoring department. “I felt like we would be able to defend our goal pretty well this year. I was curious to see if we could not only create, but also if we could finish. The first two goals we scored are textbook Bemidji goals. That’s the type of goal we see happen all the time.”

The second half played to a scoreless draw. Westin Gourneau recorded two saves in relief of John McNallan, who had one save for the Jacks during the first half.

“We started off really hot and then kind of slipped down in the middle of the game,” Pickett said. “But we ended up with the win, so it worked well.”

The triumph was also the seventh consecutive season-opening victory for BHS, a streak that dates back to 2014. They’ve outscored opponents 47-4 in those games.

“It’s a continuation of tradition maybe,” Toward said of this team. “(Recent teams) just knew what it took, knew how special it was, knew how to take advantage of every opportunity that’s presented to you. We see the same thing with this group.”

Bemidji is next scheduled to meet St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in St. Cloud.





Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SRR 1 0 -- 1

BHS 3 0 -- 3

First half -- 1, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Pickett) 3’; 2, SRR GOAL, Moilanen (PK) 5’; 3, BHS GOAL, Pickett (Spaeth) 11’; 4, BHS GOAL, Dickinson (Ricci) 31’.

Second half -- No scoring.

Saves -- McNallan (BHS) 1; Gourneau (BHS) 2; Rudnick (SRR) 5.