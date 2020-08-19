Although it would have been simpler, Michael Vang’s young soccer career did not have a straight-line start from Point A to B along Interstate 94 from St. Paul to Madison, Wis.

While the 20-year-old former Harding High School student made his professional debut last week for Forward Madison — a second-year club in the third tier of U.S. professional soccer — his path has not been easy nor linear.

Vang beat long odds to come out of a hardscrabble neighborhood and make stops in Faribault, Minn., and Portugal, with a key visit to California in between. Then he made history.

Vang is considered to be the first Hmong man to play professional soccer in the U.S., and the attacking midfielder scored his first goal less than 10 minutes into his first game for Madison last Friday.

Vang’s debut has caught the attention of scouts with Major League Soccer clubs, and with that, his journey could soon include another stop higher up the soccer ladder. USL Championship clubs, the second level in the country, also have shown interest in Vang, who has a one-year contract and a club option for next season.

Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore has coached with Real Salt Lake and Chicago Fire for 14 of his 27 years in the profession, and he has been communicating with other bigger clubs on what he sees as Vang’s “bright” future.

“If he keeps developing the way we think he will, he’s obviously mature beyond his age now, but he’s going to mature more,” Shore told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “… He’s on their radar. I think Mike has a lot of potential and we are going to one day see him play in MLS or we will see him playing overseas somewhere. He is a special talent.”

Vang’s first team was St. Paul United, a club his father, Tay, started to give his children — two girls and two boys — and other Hmong kids more opportunities in the game.

“It was really hard because of the neighborhood I grew up in,” Vang said. “It wasn’t the wealthiest neighborhood. It was more of the ghetto, as you would say, the bad side of St. Paul. I think without that (club) I wouldn’t have developed as a player. My dad put in a lot of work into that club.”

Tay Vang, who played at the club level in France before emigrating to the U.S. at age 21, would hold training sessions outside the neighborhood in order to to find safer fields and broadened the club’s net to include players from other backgrounds.

Michael and his three older siblings all played at Harding High School, with brother Brian going on to play in college at Wisconsin-Green Bay’s team and sister Maddie at South Dakota.

A pivotal moment for Michael’s development came when he was invited to play with the U.S. youth national teams at the Under-14 and U15 levels. He went out to California to played in games against older kids in the development academies for the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chivas USA.

“Before that, it was because I loved the sport,” Vang said. “I didn’t really think about doing it for a living or as a career until I reached 14 and my dad said the national team is watching you. ‘You have a chance to make it,’ (he said). That is when I started taking it more seriously and putting more dedication into training and what I eat. That is the main thing that started off. That changed my mind-set.”

Vang left Harding for Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn., and was set to accept a scholarship at University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., when he turned down the offer to go pro in Portugal.

Portugal?

His stint in Western Europe was based on a connection with Alex Bunbury, the Canadian Soccer hall of famer, MLS player and father to Prior Lake’s Teal Bunbury, now a forward on the New England Revolution. Alex was an investor in a club in Portugal’s third division, Sociedad Uniao 1 Dezembro, and set up an two-week audition for Vang.

Vang impressed, and by Day 2, he was in the fold. He said he started with the club’s Under-19 team and advanced to its first team, scoring twice in four preseason games. But given the league’s international player limits, he soon came home to Minnesota. Vang considered joining the former Pacific coach Ryan Jorden at UCLA.

Then Vang’s older brother Brian had been invited to Forward Madison’s tryout in January, and in turn, swung another invite for his younger brother.

(Brian Vang later became the second Hmong pro player in the U.S.; he is with the Michigan Stars in the National Premier Soccer League. The Vangs’ distinctions have been determined from elders within the Hmong community.)

“For his age, (Michael’s) passing ability and the way he moved on the field, he was just playing against a lot of 22-, 23-year-olds and he basically took over the games,” Shore said of the tryout. “We knew after the first 30 minutes that he had something in him that was different than pretty much everybody out there.”

Shore and the Flamingos’ assistants gave Vang some coaching tips during a break, and Vang immediately implemented them into his game.

Vang wasn’t able to play in Madison’s first three games this season due to issues with his international transfer certificate. But when he finally took the field, he made an immediate impact.

Vang said he was nervous before last Friday’s game, feeling pressure from some hype from Madison media members and on social media. So, when he scored, he acted like he’d been there before.

“I tried to not show my emotion too much after that,” he said. “But the crowd going crazy and the adrenaline rush, it just gets to you. It’s such a great feeling.”

Now Vang, along with his brother, want to create a pathway for other Hmong kids in St. Paul and elsewhere.

An estimated 150,000 Hmong people live in the U.S., with roughly 60,000 in St. Paul dating back to 1975.

“We have a lot of Hmong kids that look up to us and want to follow our footsteps, so I want to lead the way for the new generation and have someone they can look up to,” Michael said. “I just want to move up the leagues. Hopefully (USL) Championship and MLS. Who knows, maybe Europe in a few years. That is where I want to push toward.”