Minnesota United starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing one of two planned hip surgeries on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Miller, who has started all eight games for the Loons this season, developed issues in both hips after he joined the team in a trade with Los Angeles FC in January.

Miller was playing in discomfort during the MLS is Back Tournament, and instead of risking potential long-term issues, the 27-year-old New Jersey native, who is signed with Minnesota through 2022, consulted with the club’s medical staff and opted to have the procedures done during this peculiar, truncated season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A big blow,” United coach Adrian Heath said on a video conference call Wednesday. “He’s gradually been feeling his hips for a few weeks, and obviously when he went in there and had a little look, probably a little worse than we thought.”

In the five games that count toward the MLS regular season, Miller’s had allowed six goals with 13 saves in all 450 minutes played. He has one shutout and a 3-0-2 record.

Miller’s second hip surgery is expected to be conducted in a couple of weeks. The injury is the same one that United FC defender Brent Kallman underwent at the end of the 2019 season.

Miller’s biggest moment in helping the Loons’ run in the MLS is Back Tournament came with a penalty save in the PK shootout victory over the favored Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 knockout stage on July 28. The Loons reached the tournament’s semifinals before losing to Orlando City 3-1.

Teammate Ethan Finlay called it “remarkable” Miller was able to play through his injuries in Florida.

Minnesota’s backup to Miller in goal this year has been Greg Ranjitsingh, who the club picked up off waivers in November. He has not appeared in a game for the Loons, and last played in an MLS game for Orlando City in July 2019. He played only 180 minutes for the Lions a year ago.

With Miller out, the Loons recalled third-string goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from his loan with San Antonio FC on Saturday. St. Clair had been hot with three shutouts in his past four games for the USL Championship club.

With St. Clair needing 10 days in quarantine for COVID-19, Ranjitsingh is the expected starter for Friday’s match between the top two teams in the Western Conference. First-place Sporting Kansas City (4-1) faces second-place Minnesota (3-0-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Allianz Field. K.C. has 12 points through five games; United has 11.

“Greg has been absolutely terrific in training, and we hope he can transmit that into games because we’ve seen nothing in the period that don’t think he’s more than adequate and more than capable of standing in and keeping the goal the way we expect him to,” Heath said.

St. Clair, the 23-year-old first-round draft pick in 2019, will go the bench after exiting quartanine this weekend, Heath said. “Dayne played a couple of games for us this time last year and did excellent,” he said. “We would have no qualms (playing him) if something happened to Greg.”

Ranjitsingh, 27, played 81 games in helping Louisville City to consecutive USL Cup titles in 2017-18 and came recommended from Heath’s friend James O’Connor, the former Louisville head coach. “I think he’s a starting goalkeeper in MLS,” Heath recalled O’Connor saying.

Heath said Ranjitsingh’s best qualities are his reflexes, quickness and “really excellent” shot-stopping. “This is not because of the situation we’re in; I’ve been incredibly impressed with him since he’s got here,” Heath said.

With St. Clair in quarantine, homegrown signing Fred Emmings, a 16-year-old from St. Paul, will be Ranjitsingh’s back-up against Sporting.

Briefly

Winger Robin Lod took a “bad bang” in training, suffering a swollen shin/calf and did not train with the first team Wednesday, Heath said. This puts his status for Friday’s game in doubt. Jacori Hayes also has a “slight pull,” but Heath didn’t specify where his injury was.