BEMIDJI -- As Allyson Smith faced a full year on the sidelines in 2019, she always targeted 2020 for her return.

Those plans have now come to a screeching halt.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, especially sitting out a whole year and then having to wait even longer,” the Bemidji State women’s soccer captain said. “It was tough (news) to hear officially in that moment.”

That official word came Aug. 13, when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference canceled fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Smith said she could sense the writing on the wall, truly hearing the news was heartbreaking.

“Those are the kids you hurt for,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “Your kids have gone through adversity to get another crack at it. … Unfortunately, it’s one of those life lessons where you learn that life’s not fair, but we have to make the most of it.”

Smith missed the entire 2019 season because of blood clots in her lungs. She was cleared to play late in the year, but she retained her medical redshirt so as not to lose a year of eligibility for just a handful of games. That long-term perspective will surely come in handy as she faces more waiting.

“Last year, I was going through it personally and having to sit and watch my team play,” Smith said. “This year is a little different because we’re going through it as a whole Beaver family.

“It’s a team effort now, and I think that makes it a little easier. But, at the same time, I wish my teammates could play. I wish we could be out there. It’s a little different in that aspect, where we’re going through it as a team now. We can lean on each other.”

BSU fans certainly would have welcomed Smith back onto the pitch with open arms. The forward was the 2017 NSIC Freshman of the Year, and as a sophomore in 2018, she was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Third Team.

“It will be very rewarding,” she said. “It will be kind of surreal. … I think I’m really going to take in the moment with my teammates. It’s going to be amazing, and I just can’t wait for that day to come.”

It’s a waiting game for now, but Stone knows that the present circumstances won’t scare Smith away.

“She understands that, unfortunately, we have to play the cards we’re dealt sometimes. We really don’t have any other choice,” he said. “But, because of the character that she has, she’s going to play those cards the best she can. I think the next time you see Ally Smith, you’re going to see a really dominant player. And you’re going to see a hungry player.”

And if Smith learned anything from one season on the sidelines, it’s that a second can pay off in the long run.

“Something good will always come out of a situation like this. I’m staying hopeful and being prepared to play for when that time does come,” Smith said. “We’ve still got to work. There’s still something great out there for us to accomplish.”