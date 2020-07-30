When Chase Gasper’s penalty kick rippled the back of the net Tuesday, July 28, to push Minnesota United into the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals, nearly all his Loons teammates sprinted in from midfield to celebrate with the left-back finisher.

Ozzie Alonso, however, went straight over to Columbus Crew players to show sportsmanship straight away. The Loons’ captain could have been excused for first taking off a hard hat, dirty coveralls and work gloves; he put in a gritty overtime shift to propel the Loons to the final eight MLS clubs.

Going into the round of 16 matchup, the Crew boasted a midfield pair of Darlington Nagbe and Lucas Zelarayan, who cruised through the middle of three teams to finish unbeaten in the group stage.

Nagbe, a U.S. international, boasted a near-perfect pass completion before Tuesday, and Zelarayan, the club-record $7 million transfer from Mexican club Tigers, had two goals and two assists in three games before facing Minnesota.

Their play had made Columbus a tournament frontrunner going into the knockout round. Instead on a 5-3 margin on PKs, Minnesota advances to play San Jose at 7 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Alonso, along with his midfield cohorts Hassani Dotson and Jan Gregus in a 4-3-3 formation, stymied the Crew in the middle of the park and kept them scoreless in open play. A poor penalty on Loons center back Jose Aja gave Columbus the opportunity for an equalizer; Gyasi Zardes’ finished the rebound after his initial penalty kick in the 79th minute was stuffed by goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

After a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes, Alonso was prompt in calling his own number to lead off the penalty-kick shootout. His straight-arrow strike down the middle of the net showed the confidence coach Adrian Heath wanted from his PK takers.

During the game, Alonso was far from goal, often planted in front of the Loons’ center backs, Aja and Michael Boxall.

“The Crew were never, ever able to move Ozzie out of Zone 14,” the numbered area directly in front of goal, tweeted MLSsoccer.com commentator Matt Doyle. “Stalemate and PKs. The Loons deserved to advance.

“Pretty excellent 64-minute shift from Hassani Dotson, who totally took Nagbe out of the game.”

Minnesota conceded 65 percent possession to Columbus, which had 20 total shots to Minnesota’s 12, but the Loons blocked five attempts and produced 17 clearances to end other threats.

“It’s difficult to break down 10 guys 30 yards from goal; it’s the toughest thing to do in our game,” Crew coach Caleb Porter said. “They did a great job defending deep after they pinched a goal.”

The Loons’ 1-0 lead, from winger Robin Lod’s goal in the 18th minute, helped provide an easier avenue for Minnesota to clog things up.

Alonso was active from the start, disrupting a Zelarayan pass in the third minute and dispossessing him on a dribbling attack in the 17th. Zelarayan had five shots in the game, but only one on goal.

During the first-half water break, Porter told the TV broadcast they wanted to “overload Alonso.” They weren’t successful.

Alonso “hasn’t really moved from an old-fashioned stopper role,” ESPN’s Taylor Twellman followed up just before halftime.

In the second half, ESPN’s Jon Champion added: “Ozzie Alonso — warrior mode.”

This, of course, isn’t exactly news.

While with the Seattle Sounders, Alonso was considered the player of the decade at his position within MLS and he has been a key reason why Minnesota has only 11 losses in 40 regular-season, and MLS tournament, matches since his arrival before the 2019 season.