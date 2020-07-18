Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake remained tied atop Group D in the MLS is Back Tournament after playing to a 0-0 draw Friday night, July 17, outside Orlando, Fla.

The Loons and Real Salt Lake are both 1-0-1 for four points entering the final game of group play on Wednesday. Minnesota will meet the Colorado Rapids, and RSL will take on Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made two saves, and RSL's Zac MacMath was credited with three.

Of the eight shots combined by the teams in the first half, only one was on target, and that came in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Minnesota's Robin Lod took a pass from Osvaldo Alonso and rang a left-footed shot from 12 yards out off the left post. Teammate Ethan Finlay attempted a diving header on the rebound, but it was saved by MacMath.

Both teams had strong scoring chances in the 50th minute.

Salt Lake's Justin Meram, who came on as a substitute in the first half, took a right-footed shot from just outside the top of the 18-yard box that forced Miller into a leaping save.

RSL quickly moved the ball down the field, with Lod dribbling from midfield to the top of the 18-yard box before putting a low, left-footed shot on net that MacMath smothered with his left hand.

The Loons had another opportunity in the 70th minute off a free kick from the right wing. Jan Gregus' cross was headed just over the crossbar by Lod from the top of the 6-yard box.

Gregus sailed a 22-yard shot over the crossbar in the 85th minute. A minute later, the Loons' Thomas Chacon attempted to lob a shot over MacMath, but the goalkeeper was able to deflect it over the bar.

RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak, who tallied a team-high 10 goals last season and scored in a 2-0 victory against Colorado in the opening game of group play, was forced to leave in the 34th minute because of an undisclosed injury.