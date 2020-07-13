ST. PAUL — After a four-month absence, the Loons became the first Minnesota pro sports team to return to games amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then they treated supporters with some late heroics.

Minnesota United was able to fight back to steal a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in a Group D match at the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla.

After falling behind in the first half, the Loons benefited from Kansas City going down to 10 men on Tim Melia’s red card in the 74th minute. But Minnesota wasn’t able to take advantage until stoppage time.

Minnesota’s set-piece taker Jan Gregus whipped in a dangerous ball on a free kick and while it didn’t connect with Aaron Schoenfeld’s head, it glanced off Kansas City’s Kriry Shelton’s chest for an own goal during stoppage time in the 92nd minute.

Then Kevin Molino banged in the winner in the 97th minute. Minnesota took all three points to go to the top of the group, with two games left to play.

But for all the drama, the upheaval caused by COVID-19 continued to put a return to games in jeopardy into Sunday. MLS postponed D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match set for Sunday morning due to suspected positive tests, and despite Sporting KC reporting a player tested positive on Friday, the league stood by its decision to play the game as scheduled.

The Loons fell behind on a head-scratching play by new goalkeeper Tyler Miller in the 43rd minute. Shelton had a breakaway attempt, and Miller, instead of taking away the near post, he moved into the middle of the net and gave Shelton the easier angle to score.

The Loons were without three starters, including the late scratch of striker Luis Amarilla who injured his groin during warmups. He was replaced by Mason Toye.

Minnesota was without two key defenders in midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who has been working through a hamstring injury suffered in Orlando, and center back Ike Opara who didn’t travel to Florida with an undisclosed preexisting condition.

Toye left in the 58th minute with an apparent hip injury when he collided with Shelton.

The Loons’ best attacking play came soon after. Ethan Finlay poked in shot on a corner kick, but teammate Kevin Molino was ruled offside on video review. Moments later Schoenfeld had a shot clang off the crossbar.

Melia drew a red card in the 74th minute when he took out Schoenfeld on a goal-scoring opportunity and the Loons played 11 men versus 10 for the final 15 minutes.

It became the opening the Loons needed.