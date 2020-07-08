BEMIDJI -- Aidan Helwig is off to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to join the men’s soccer program this fall, making his collegiate plans official with the signing of a National Letter of Intent at Bemidji High School on Wednesday.

Helwig, a four-year letterwinner at BHS, was a Lakes to Prairie First Team All-Conference player his senior year. The midfielder scored nine goals and added 10 assists during the 2019 campaign, ranking fourth on the team with 19 points. He finished his prep career with 28 goals and 24 assists as a Lumberjack.

Helwig also netted two goals and an assist during Bemidji’s 2018 Class A state semifinal victory, a 3-1 final over Holy Angels, leading the program into its first-ever state championship game appearance.

The Division II Hardrockers finished 3-13-1 in 2019. Their 2020 campaign is set to kick off Sept. 4 at Adams State.

Helwig will also meet high school teammates Ben and Silas Hess on Sept. 6, when South Dakota Mines visits conference foe Colorado Christian, and then again on Sept. 11 when the Rockers host the Cougars. The teams are also scheduled for a third game on Oct. 4 in Rapid City, S.D.

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced on June 30 that its Presidents Council has set July 17 as a deadline for decisions “concerning any COVID-19 related modifications to the RMAC’s Fall sports schedule.”