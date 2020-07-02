Minnesota United defender Ike Opara did not travel with the team to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament. He announced the news on via his Twitter account on Thursday morning, citing a “pre-existing condition” that he is continuing to rehab.

It does not appear to be coronavrius-related. It’s unclear if Opara will join the team at some point.

“I want to let the fans know that I am currently not in Orlando with my teammates,” Opara tweeted. “I am continuing my physical rehabilitation on a pre-existing condition that was agreed upon between the league and MNUFC.”

This is a significant blow to the Loons. Opara, 31, is the reigning MLS Defender of the Year. He has become a star on the backend since being acquired from Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota United will open the MLS is Back Tournament with a game against Sporting Kansas City on July 12. It will then play Real Salt Lake on July 17 and the Colorado Rapids on July 22 to close out group play.