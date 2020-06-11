Minnesota United learned Thursday, June 11, the three opponents they will face in the MLS is Back Tournament are Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids.

The schedule and broadcast details for the Loons’ Group D, along with the rest of the tournament field, will be announced later.

The tournament’s top seeds were announced Wednesday, with the West’s being: Los Angeles FC, a 2019 semifinalist which set an MLS record for points in a season; Seattle Sounders, the MLS Cup champion last year; and Real Salt Lake, the next highest point total in the conference last season.

The Loons finished fourth in the Western Conference last season, one spot behind Real Salt Lake last season, with Colorado ninth and Kansas City in 11th.

United head coach Adrian Heath took issue with Orlando City being named a top seed of one of the Eastern Conference groups. Orlando finished 11th in the 12-team East last season, but was named a top seed as the “host” team of the tournament.

Heath, who the Lions fired as head coach in June 2016, said: “It’s a strange one. I’ve seen some of the seedings were done (Wednesday) morning, so let’s just will say one or two of them were a little bit surprising. I think that is the best way of describing the seeds.”

These group-stage games will count toward the regular-season standings; Minnesota was 2-0 in two road matches when the season was suspended days before their home opener at Allianz Field in mid-March.

The top two teams from each group will move to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-place finishers.

In the tournament, clubs can make up to five substitutions, up from the regular three. They can field a match-day roster of 23, an increase from the standard 18.