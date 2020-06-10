ST. PAUL --Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper has been thankful for the club’s gradual return to training over the past month, but he needed something other than just practice to work toward.

He got it Wednesday, June 10, when Major League Soccer announced it will be the first U.S. pro sports organization to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was halted after just two weeks on March 12.

This framework was agreed to by the league and its players union last week.

“Everyone on our team has been working their tails off the past few weeks,” Gasper said on Zoom call with reporters. “Now that we have concrete dates, I think everyone is going to be working even harder to be prepared.”

Games will resume with what the league is calling the “MLS is Back Tournament,” a 54-game World Cup-style tournament already approved by the players union. It starts July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., and will conclude with a championship game on Aug. 11.

The league’s 26 clubs will be broken up into six groups, determined by a draw at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and start with 39 group-stage games that will count toward the regular-season standings. Sixteen teams will advance to knockout rounds, with a 2021 CONCACAF Champions League spot and $1.1 million in prize money for players on the line.

Minnesota United will be in one of three Western Conference groups containing four teams; each will play at least three matches, and as many as seven if it reaches the final. The players, coaches and staff will be sequestered in a nearby resort and won’t play in front of fans.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

MLS said it will use “extensive medical protocols and (a) comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan developed by infectious disease experts.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes as Orange County, Fla., the site of the Disney complex, reported 385 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up from 202 the previous week.

The group-stage matches will run for 16 consecutive days up to near the Round of 16 (July 25-28), quarterfinals (July 30-Aug. 1), semifinals (Aug. 5-6) and final (Aug. 11). All games will be at 8 a.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CDT to try to avoid the Florida heat and will be broadcast on MLS partner networks.

Some MLS clubs have returned to full team training sessions, but the Loons are still doing small-group workouts as they seek state approval, a club spokesman said. Teams are expected to arrive in Orlando between June 24 and July 1 and the Loons are determining when they will travel to Florida and which clubs they might be able to scrimmage against.

United head coach Adrian Heath said all players are participating in workouts and the small-group activities have allowed them to work with patterns of play from the back-four defenders maintaining their line to varying attacking movements.

“It’s getting a little bit more like it,” Heath said. “We are hopeful by Wednesday of next week that we will be 11 (versus) 11.”

Regular-season play will resume after the tournament under a format to be determined, but the goal is to end with the MLS Cup playoffs before the end of 2020. Gaber said he was “very optimistic” games could be played in home markets, potentially with fans in the attendance because franchises are reliant on gate revenues.

“When that will happen is still uncertain, and whether or not we will have any markets with fans is also uncertain,” Garber said in a call with reporters. “But we are also hearing about different guidelines that have been established state by state where there is even a possibility that some fans might be able to attend games.”

Demonstrations supported

MLS reiterated its stance in support of players who choose to demonstrate during the national anthem in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. This policy was first introduced by the league in 2017.

“We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women,” Garber said in a statement. “Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”