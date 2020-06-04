Charting out a return-to-play plan after sports were paused in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19 hasn’t been easy for any professional sports league in the past few months.

Just ask Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

But as Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association worked toward a deal, their talks turned tense with the league threatening a lockout over the weekend.

That threat, United midfielder Ethan Finlay, a member of the MLSPA Executive Board, said was disappointing to the player pool. But the players and league were able to overcome those differences, coming to an agreement on Wednesday in which the players ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will take them through the 2025 season and signed off on a summer tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla.

“We thought we were starting to be treated a little bit fairer, if you will, and I think we’ve taken many steps back from that just with how things were handled from the league side to the player side,” Finlay said Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters. “ … Those are some tactics that I would view as bullying and really just power plays, and I don’t think players take too kindly to that, and I’m also thankful that cooler heads, at least on our side of the table, did prevail.”

Now, with negotiations behind them, the Loons are ready to get back on the field as they prepare for the tournament in Orlando that Finlay said is expected to begin around July 9.

While the team has been having voluntary individual practices at the National Sports Center in Blaine since May 12, Thursday marked the first day that they were able to practice in small groups. Soon, if they get approval from the league and local officials, they could be allowed to return to full-team training.

“Today was the first day we got to pass the ball to our teammates. A huge step,” Finlay said. “I was thrilled to be out there. … It was fun to pass the ball to the guy next to you. Guys are ready to get back to playing.”

United hopes to practice in Minnesota until late June or early July, Finlay said, in preparation for the tournament in Orlando. Then, they’ll make the trip to Florida, where they will continue their training.

Finlay said they had spent many hours talking with doctors, epidemiologists and the league to ensure the safety of the tournament.

Game times will be early and late to avoid the Florida summer heat. Testing, both for antibodies and the active virus, will be rampant. Players will have their own rooms and each team will have its own floor in the hotel. Families will stay back home.

“They have answered many, many of the questions that you have to do to try to pull something off like this in a month’s time, but there are still a couple that are unanswered,” Finlay said.

Questions, Finlay said, that must be answered before players get to Orlando. Among them, what the league will do in the event that a player tests positive.

But should the tournament go off without a hitch, the rough plan right now is for teams to participate in a four-team group stage — those three matches would count toward regular-season standings — before advancing to a single-elimination knockout tournament.

The tournament is not expected to be longer than 35 days, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters. Finlay said that was a win for players who originally were looking at a proposal that had them away from home for 68 days.

And after that, the hope is that teams might be able to return to their home markets to play about 18 more games, Finlay said, if everything goes well. Those games would likely be played without fans.

Though many players would have preferred to stay in their home markets to begin with, Finlay said they realized that this would be the quickest way to get the sport back on TV for fans to watch.

“Everyone’s going to do everything they can to try to get us back on the field in a safe manner,” Finlay said. “Whether it’s in front of fans or not, I wish it was, but I think it’s very unlikely for 2020. I just think being able to put some games on TV, whether it’s (at) an empty Allianz Field, would be a good thing for us.”