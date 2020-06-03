Minnesota United will be the first professional sports team in the state to return after the novel coronavirus ground the sports world to a halt in March. Though United won’t be playing in Minnesota — at least to begin with — they will be back this summer when Major League Soccer resumes after a months-long hiatus.

The MLS Players Association ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will take them through the 2025 season and voted on a plan to finalize the league’s return to play, which has all 26 teams headed to Orlando, Fla., for a tournament this summer. The vote avoids a lockout which had been threatened by the league just days earlier in the negotiating process.

“I’m proud of our players. We United when faced with the greatest threat to our careers,” United midfielder Ethan Finlay, a member of the MLSPA Executive Board, tweeted on Wednesday, June 3. “Now lets (sic) do the same to Unite against racism and injustice for all humans.”

United players had been participating in voluntary workouts at the National Sports Center in Blaine since May 12, but Finlay tweeted on Monday that the players had decided to forgo the voluntary practice that day to focus their time and energy on the labor negotiations.

Now, with labor negotiations behind them, they can turn their attention to the upcoming tournament in Orlando. The Loons, who started their season on March 1, were 2-0 before play stopped. Exact dates and details of the tournament have not been released. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday that the tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World is not expected to be longer than 35 days. Fans will not be in attendance.

After that, the plan for teams to return to their communities — for United to head back to Allianz Field in St. Paul — to finish out their season has not been fully fleshed out by the league, though league officials hope that the regular season does not stretch into the 2021 calendar year.

“This process started three months ago and I would have told you then, we thought the likelihood of returning into our stadiums was zero,” Garber said on the Zoom call. “I feel today as more and more states are opening up, at least appear to be opening up, there’s more of a likelihood that that might happen.”

While there are still many more details to be ironed out for the season, the agreement is a major step forward for the league and its players after the negotiations had turned tense. Among other things Garber discussed, the commissioner said players will be taking a five-percent salary adjustment this year and MLS will be taking a $1 billion revenue hit as a result of the pandemic.

“We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy,” the MLS Players Association said in a release. “We are committed as a group to doing all that we can — both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities — to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.”