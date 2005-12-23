Let’s face it: people are starved for live sports right now. There hasn’t been a game in any of the major four North American sports leagues in more than two months.

NASCAR returned to racing Sunday, becoming the first major American professional series to return to action since the pandemic began in March, though whether the NHL, NBA or MLB can resume their seasons anytime soon remains uncertain.

One major team sports league has returned: German soccer’s Bundesliga. Several matches could be found on American television this past weekend.

Germany has fared better during the coronavirus pandemic than most other countries, which opened the door for the nation’s top-tier soccer league to resume play. Even so, fans will not be allowed to attend matches for the remainder of the season, set to conclude by the end of June.

Normally, Bundesliga fans are among the best in sports. Behind the NFL, no other league in the world attracts more fans than the Bundesliga, which drew more than 43,000 per match in 2018-19. It won’t be the same without them in the stands, but live games are better than nothing.

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the Bundesliga, but are anxious to watch any live sports you can set your eyeballs on, let this soccer fan provide you with an introductory guide to the league and its clubs.

Winners of the last seven league titles, first-place Bayern Munich is the New York Yankees of Germany. Striker Robert Lewandowski is not only the league’s leading goal scorer, but also ranks third in Bundesliga history. The Polish star has already scored more goals than any other non-German in league history and has Bayern on track to win an eighth straight title.

Borussia Dortmund is the perennial bridesmaid, always finishing runner-up to Bayern. That’s where they’re on pace to finish in the standings as we speak. But their passionate fan base, attractive yellow and black kits, and penchant for winning games while not being called Bayern Munich, makes them a popular follow for U.S. fans. It also helps that Dortmund was where American wunderkind Christian Pulisic got his start before heading to England.

Borussia Mönchengladbach must be the longest name in sports. Once a dominant force in the 1970s, they’ve experienced a resurgence in recent years and now sit third in the league.

RB Leipzig is the most despised club in Germany. Owned by Red Bull, the corporation has sunk boatloads of money into the 11-year-old team that has risen to the top of the league within the last four years all while securing the scorn of fans across the country.

Fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen was founded in 1904 by Bayer pharmaceutical employees, yet has never won the German top-flight title.

In sixth place, Wolfsburg is owned by Volkswagen and has arguably the best kits in the league. (That’s why I own a lime green one.) No other club in Europe looks quite like Wolfsburg. While I don’t consider myself to be a true fan of any Bundesliga team, I’d go with either Wolfsburg or the next club I’m about to mention.

Venturing beyond the top six teams, Union Berlin is becoming a favorite club for fans tuning into the Bundesliga for the first time, and with good reason. The 114-year-old club finally earned promotion to the top tier this season, becoming the first team from the former East Berlin to do so.

Further down the standings in 14th is FC Augsburg, not to be confused with the Minneapolis university. Coincidentally the club was scheduled to visit St. Paul for a friendly against Minnesota United next week before the pandemic started.

So if you find yourself craving live sports to watch over the next several weeks, dive in by tuning into Friday’s Berlin derby between Hertha BSC and Union Berlin. Matches can be found on Fox Sports 1 and 2.

German soccer isn’t what most Americans are accustomed to watching, but getting to know a new league can be a fun diversion. What else are you going to watch anyway?

U.S. players in the Bundesliga

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Brady Scott (FC Köln)

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)

Fabian Johnson (Borussia MG)

Weston McKinnie (Schalke)

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)