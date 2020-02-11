Edwards, a Canadian native, will take an international spot on Minnesota’s roster, but he’s close to receiving his U.S. green card and will then vacate one of those eight spots. Meanwhile, the Loons are close to announcing a depth center back signing to replace Omsberg, a source told the Pioneer Press.

“We are adding another player with quality, top-rate work ethic and someone who is an experienced and versatile athlete,” United head coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “As we looked at our roster this offseason we knew we needed to add players on the left of the pitch, and in particular at left-back. Raheem will be critical throughout the middle and end of our season with so many matches; League’s Cup, U.S. Open Cup, players on international duty, as well as the Olympics. He knows the league well and he knows how to win. We saw that from him in his time in Toronto.”

Edwards, 24, was limited to four games last season due to a knee injury. He played 17 games for the Fire in 2018-19 after being traded from Montreal in the middle of the 2018 season. His first two years were spent with Toronto FC, where he had six assists in 21 games in 2017.

Omsberg’s departure, which was first reported by The Athletic, comes after the Loons drafted him 15th in the 2018 SuperDraft. The 6-foot-4 defender played seven games in 2018 and spent part of that season on loan with USL’s Tulsa Roughnecks; he didn’t appear in an MLS game in 2019 while he trained in Minnesota and on loan with United’s USL affiliate Forward Madison.

“Thank you to everyone at MNUFC for the opportunity to begin my professional career for two amazing years in the Twin Cities,” Omsberg wrote on Instagram. “To my teammates, staff and the fans, thank you and I will always be grateful.”

Edwards earned $70,000 last season, while Omsberg made $57,000, per the MLS players union figures.