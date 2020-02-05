BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s soccer head coach Jim Stone announced a pair of commitments to begin playing for the program in 2020.

Makenzy Dupree, a midfielder from Naples, Fla., and forward Mason Schilling, of Venice, Fla., have joined the Beavers’ 2020 incoming class.

The Floridians will join Anna Breffle (Andover), Marie Brookins (Blaine), Asia Burska (Owatonna), Madisanne Dahl (Waddell, Ariz.), Lauren Hodney (Moorhead), Amanda Lavigne (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Calyn Schanzenback (Prior Lake), who each signed National Letters of Intent to play for BSU Wednesday.

Dupree will arrive in Bemidji after a successful prep career at North Fort Myers High School and Southwest Florida Christian Academy. She was a four-year letter winner after earning her last two from North Fort Myers. Over a four-year high school career, Dupree has tallied 104 goals.

Dupree has previously been a teammate of Schilling on the West Florida Flames.

Schilling has earned eight letters as a two-sport athlete at Venice High School. She is a three-time captain and has recorded 43 goals and 21 assists. Schilling is also a three-time state track meet participant.

Bemidji State finished the 2019 season at 12-6-1 overall and placed fourth in the NSIC with an 11-3-1 mark in league play.